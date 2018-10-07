Police issue warning about Parke County scam

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Parke County issued a warning about a potential scam making the rounds.

On Thursday, the Park County Sheriff's Office Facebook page made a post saying they've received reports of scammers posing as deputies.

Police say scammers have called people asking for a payment to avoid arrest.

In the post, the Parke County Sheriff's Office said they will never ask for money for this purpose or attempt to serve an arrest warrant over the phone.