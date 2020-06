KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 90-year-old Knox County woman.

The sheriff's office says Helen Watson was last seen on Monday morning at 10:30.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. Watson has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue blouse, navy blue pants, and carrying a large black purse.

If you see her, call 911 or the Knox County Sheriff's Office at 812-882-7660.