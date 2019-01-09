Police investigation underway after historic Parke County headstone found knocked over

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating how a historic headstone got knocked over in a Park County cemetery.
It happened at the Bloomingdale Friends Cemetery.
The Parke County Sheriff told us someone reported the incident on Wednesday night.
The headstone has been there since the early 1900s.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
If you have any information on what happened, contact the Parke County Sheriff's Department.
