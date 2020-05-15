Police investigate Friday afternoon stabbing in Terre Haute, one hospitalized

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after a Friday afternoon stabbing in Terre Haute.
It happened just before 4:30 near 7th and Walnut Streets.
The Terre Haute Police Department says there was a confrontation between two men, that ended with one man stabbed in the torso.
That person was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Police are not releasing any other details.
