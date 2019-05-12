Clear

Police investigating shooting at local apartment complex

Clay County Dispatch told News 10 one person was hurt.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 9:26 AM
Updated: May. 12, 2019 9:26 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a shooting in Brazil, Indiana.

It happened around 9 Saturday night at the Central West Village Apartments.

At this time, we have very little information.

Clay County Dispatch told News 10 one person was hurt.

"There's not a lot of gun violence here, not as much as I'm used to," said James Armitage, resident," but there's a lot of regular drama, I guess."

When we spoke with dipsatch around 7 Sunday morning, they said officers are still looking for the suspect.

This is a developing story. News 10 is still working to get information from officials and will release it as we receive it. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
A cool wet Mother's Day
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

12 Points Revitalization

Image

Sisters of Providence digitize Saint Theodore Guerin's works

Image

Art Spaces holds Arts and Crafts Brew-off at the Red Barn

Image

A region-wide initiative wants to bring internet access into rural homes

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Terre Haute, a very popular place the second weekend of May

Image

Illinois State Police numbers are down; Officers are working to bring them up

Image

Northview baseball

Image

MVC Track

Image

THS Tennis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017