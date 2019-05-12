Police investigating shooting at local apartment complex

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a shooting in Brazil, Indiana.
It happened around 9 Saturday night at the Central West Village Apartments.
At this time, we have very little information.
Clay County Dispatch told News 10 one person was hurt.
"There's not a lot of gun violence here, not as much as I'm used to," said James Armitage, resident," but there's a lot of regular drama, I guess."
When we spoke with dipsatch around 7 Sunday morning, they said officers are still looking for the suspect.
This is a developing story. News 10 is still working to get information from officials and will release it as we receive it.
