TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has released new information about a robbery at a gas station that happened Wednesday night.
The robbery happened at the Speedway location near 21st Street and Wabash Avenue. News 10 first reported the robbery on myFOX10 and News 10 Nightwatch Wednesday night.
Late Thursday morning, the Terre Haute Police Department released information that a woman had robbed the store clerk of several items and an undisclosed amount of money.
The woman left the scene and police hadn't located her as of late Thursday morning. Police say there won't be more information released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Keith Mowbray at (812) 244-2234.
Related Content
- Police investigating robbery at gas station in Terre Haute
- Gas station robbery suspect enters guilty plea
- Two gas station clerks physically okay after a series of Terre Haute armed robberies
- Terre Haute teen sentenced for shooting gas station clerk
- Terre Haute Police investigate armed robbery at Mexican restaurant
- Police searching for man accused of robbing Terre Haute gas station
- Police investigate armed robbery
- Terre Haute Police investigate Friday morning shooting
- Terre Haute Police investigate Tuesday morning stabbing
- Terre Haute Police investigate shots fired case