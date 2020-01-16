Clear
BREAKING NEWS Train and delivery truck collide in Terre Haute Full Story

Police investigating robbery at gas station in Terre Haute

Police have released new information about a gas station robbery investigation in Terre Haute.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 11:14 AM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has released new information about a robbery at a gas station that happened Wednesday night.

The robbery happened at the Speedway location near 21st Street and Wabash Avenue. News 10 first reported the robbery on myFOX10 and News 10 Nightwatch Wednesday night.

Late Thursday morning, the Terre Haute Police Department released information that a woman had robbed the store clerk of several items and an undisclosed amount of money.

The woman left the scene and police hadn't located her as of late Thursday morning. Police say there won't be more information released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Keith Mowbray at (812) 244-2234.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Cold and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rose-Hulman

Image

ISU UE

Image

VU Lakeland

Image

Shawn Marion

Image

Marshall/Casey-Westfield

Image

Kip Fougerousse

Image

New gatehouse hopes to reduce traffic congestion at local park

Image

Census 2020 underway in Indiana

Image

Sycamore Pantry: working to reduce food insecurity for ISU students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans