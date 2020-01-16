Police investigating robbery at gas station in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has released new information about a robbery at a gas station that happened Wednesday night.

The robbery happened at the Speedway location near 21st Street and Wabash Avenue. News 10 first reported the robbery on myFOX10 and News 10 Nightwatch Wednesday night.

Late Thursday morning, the Terre Haute Police Department released information that a woman had robbed the store clerk of several items and an undisclosed amount of money.

The woman left the scene and police hadn't located her as of late Thursday morning. Police say there won't be more information released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Keith Mowbray at (812) 244-2234.