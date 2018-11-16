Police investigating after armed person reportedly approached students at VU

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a crime alert to share as two students were reportedly approached by armed suspects on Thursday night at Vincennes University.
It allegedly happened around 11:00 in the back parking lot of the Indiana Center for Applied Technology.
That according to the to the Vincennes University Police Department.
Authorities say the suspect took off.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as being an African American male, standing 5 foot 11, weighing about 160 pounds.
He was reportedly wearing a gray jacket at the time of the crime.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
