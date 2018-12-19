Police investigating overnight shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Terre Haute.
It started Tuesday night, around 10:30.
Terre Haute Police say they were assisting a West Terre Haute Police Officer with a chase. Police say the chase ended at 10th Street and Wabash Avenue.
That's where police say the driver got out of the vehicle with a gun and shots were exchanged.
Police say the male driver died at the scene and the scene was immediately secured. No officers were injured.
As of now, the investigation is being handled by Indiana State Police.
