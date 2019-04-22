Police investigating attempted child abduction

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police need your help finding a person they say tried to abduct a child on the playground Sunday afternoon.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office it happened at Ouabache Trails Park.

Investigators say an 11-year-old girl was playing when a white male wearing all black and a black mask tried to take her. The girl was able to escape and run away for help.

This investigation is ongoing and police are urging you to stay vigilant and report anything suspicious to police.