Police investigating after search warrant served in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are investigating after serving a search warrant in the city.

Police were at a home at 1418 South 7th Street.

News 10 arrived a little after 3 o'clock Sunday afternoon.

Vigo County Dispatch said the Special Response Team was called out to serve a search warrant at the home. The investigation is ongoing.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department Facebook, the search warrant was in regards to a shooting late Saturday night, near midnight, at 4th and Deming Streets

Police said no one was injured and there was never a barricaded situation.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.