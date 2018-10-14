Police investigating after search warrant served in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are investigating after serving a search warrant in the city.
Police were at a home at 1418 South 7th Street.
News 10 arrived a little after 3 o'clock Sunday afternoon.
Vigo County Dispatch said the Special Response Team was called out to serve a search warrant at the home. The investigation is ongoing.
According to the Terre Haute Police Department Facebook, the search warrant was in regards to a shooting late Saturday night, near midnight, at 4th and Deming Streets
Police said no one was injured and there was never a barricaded situation.
More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.
