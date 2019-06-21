Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Police investigate whether Indiana funeral home didn’t bury bodies

Police are investigating whether a central Indiana funeral director didn’t bury at least four bodies within a reasonable time as required by state law.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 12:14 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

TIPTON, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating whether a central Indiana funeral director didn’t bury at least four bodies within a reasonable time as required by state law.

State police say an inspection this month of Porter Funeral Home in Tipton by an examiner from the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency Board found four bodies in a non-refrigerated area, 11 death certificates hadn’t been issued and funeral director 62-year-old Kevin Porter’s license was expired.

A call by The Associated Press to the funeral home was answered by Tipton County Coroner Brad Nichols. He said Porter, who also owned the funeral home, killed himself Thursday.

Police on Thursday had searched the now-closed funeral home and four bodies found inside were turned over to the coroner’s office, which has been in touch with affected families.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Rain still in the forecast
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Diversity Walk Saturday Downtown 8am

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

A Terre Haute man who beat a retired veteran returns to court for sentencing changes

Image

Increasing clouds, showers and storms. HIGH: 81

Image

Post 346 beats Sullivan

Image

Crews battle Thursday night fire in Clark County

Image

Martinsville schools plan to jump into the world of eSports

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield