TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are looking into damage at a former church building in downtown Terre Haute.
Someone through an item through a door at the former New Life Church.
You can see the door shattered as a result.
Police told us they took a criminal mischief report.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
Related Content
- Police investigate vandalism report at former downtown Terre Haute church location
- Chili's Terre Haute location closes
- Crows in downtown Terre Haute
- Police investigate reported stabbing in West Terre Haute
- Terre Haute Police investigate Friday morning shooting
- Terre Haute Police investigate shots fired case
- Terre Haute Police investigate Wednesday morning shooting
- Terre Haute Police investigate Tuesday morning stabbing
- Kidney care facility opens Terre Haute location
- New insurance location open in Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...