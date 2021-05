ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Sheriff's Office needs your help solving a theft investigation.

According to a post on the Parke County Sheriff's Office Facebook page,

police are searching for the people in the photos for theft at the Red Raccoon in Rockville.

The Red Racoon is a boutique shop.

If you have any information, contact the Parke County Sheriff's Office at (765) 569-5151.