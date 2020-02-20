Police investigate stabbing at Terre Haute motel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A stabbing investigation is underway in Terre Haute.
It happened on Wednesday night at the Red Carpet Inn, around 10:30.
Police told us a woman cut her father during an argument. His injuries were not life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
