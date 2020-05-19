Police investigate stabbing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a early morning stabbing.
It happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning.
Police were called to 213 North Fruitridge Avenue.
Police are not releasing any information at this time.
