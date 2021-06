TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute told News 10 they are investigating a shots fired call.

It happened just before noon on Tuesday at 9th and Margaret Streets in Terre Haute.

We contacted the Terre Haute Police Department for more information.

Police told News 10 both the "victim and the suspect" are being interviewed at the department.

Other details surrounding the call remain unclear at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.