TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police responded to a report of shots fired outside a local bar.

It happened at around 3:45 Tuesday morning at the Cabin Pub and Grub.

That's at 13th and Hulman in Terre Haute.

Terre Haute police say no victim or suspect was found at the scene.

However, according to scanner traffic, the suspect is a female who reportedly left the scene in a black Dodge Charger.