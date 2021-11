CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Clark County have warned residents following a series of break-ins.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating the break-ins at storage buildings and homes.

Police say over the last two weeks; there have been four burglaries near Martinsville. They involved homes, a shed, and a vehicle.

Near Marshall, someone broke into several storage units.

Police said they've increased patrols. But if you see anything suspicious, call the police.