Police investigate potential threat against Vigo County high school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) - Police are investigating a potential threat at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

According to social media posts, someone made threats of an incident at the school for Thursday.

Several parents called the WTHI newsroom with concerns on Wednesday night.

News 10 has heard back from the Vigo County School Corporation

A representative told us they are working with police to investigate the validity of the threat.

The representative said police will have extra officers at South on Thursday in an effort to keep people safe.

They say they are hoping to get to the bottom of the situation as soon as possible.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more infomration as soon as it becomes available.