Police investigate possible pool drowning in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a possible pool drowning in Terre Haute.

It happened on Monday evening just after 7:00 at a home on Old Fort Harrison Avenue.

Indiana State Police says 54-year-old Matthew Conrad was doing pool maintenance at a home he was house sitting.

Police say his fiance was inside the home and went to check on him. That's when she reportedly found him unresponsive in the pool.

Conrad was taken to the hospital but died on Tuesday morning.

An autopsy has been set for Tuesday.