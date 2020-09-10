Police investigate possible bomb threat at Great Dane in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute are investigating a possible bomb threat at Great Dane Trailers.

The plant is on North 13th Street on the city's north side.

We are still working to learn more information, but here's what we know so far.

Vigo County dispatchers sent a call of a possible bomb threat at the plant.

When our crew arrived, employees were standing outside and there was a heavy police presence. They have since been allowed to go back in.

The heavy police presence in the area has since cleared.

We've reached out to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse for more information, but we have not heard anything back yet.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as we learn more.