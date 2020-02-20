Police investigate overnight shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute police are investigating an overnight shooting.
It happened just after 1:00 Thursday morning at 1407 South 8th Street.
That's just north of Hulman Street.
Police are not releasing any details.
We do know at least one person was taken to the hospital.
It appears one person was also taken into custody.
