Police investigate incident outside Planet Fitness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating an incident outside Planet Fitness on Terre Haute's south side.

It happened just before 6:00 Wednesday morning.

That's when News 10 received a call into our newsroom about a possible shooting.

News 10's Jon Swaner spoke with a deputy on the scene.

We learned that a person confronted a ex-spouse in the parking lot.

That's when the person reportedly pointed a firearm and pulled the trigger.

A "bang" was reported, but nobody was hit, and police say no shell casings have been found.

Therefore police cannot confirm that a firearm was used.

The suspect reportedly left in a white car.

As of 6:30 Wednesday morning, Planet Fitness continued business as usual.