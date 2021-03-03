Police investigate incident outside Planet Fitness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating an incident outside Planet Fitness on Terre Haute's south side.
It happened just before 6:00 Wednesday morning.
That's when News 10 received a call into our newsroom about a possible shooting.
News 10's Jon Swaner spoke with a deputy on the scene.
We learned that a person confronted a ex-spouse in the parking lot.
That's when the person reportedly pointed a firearm and pulled the trigger.
A "bang" was reported, but nobody was hit, and police say no shell casings have been found.
Therefore police cannot confirm that a firearm was used.
The suspect reportedly left in a white car.
As of 6:30 Wednesday morning, Planet Fitness continued business as usual.