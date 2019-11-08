Police investigate homicide in Terre Haute

Clear
Few details have been released as police investigate a homicide in Terre Haute.

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 9:28 AM
Updated: Nov 8, 2019 10:34 AM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is investigating a homicide on Terre Haute's east side.

Friday morning, police told News 10 one suspect is in custody. Police have not released the names of the individuals involved.

News 10's Sarah Lehman was on scene Friday morning as police an investigated a homicide.

Police have said there was a shooting on Heritage Drive on Terre Haute's east side, near the intersection of Poplar Street and Brown Avenue. Just before 9:00 Friday morning, the Public Information Officer tweeted the department's Special Response Team (SRT) was on scene.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is released. More details from police are expected soon.

