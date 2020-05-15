Police investigate early morning shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Terre Haute's north side.
It happened at 4:30 Friday morning.
Police and emergency crews were called to a home located at 1805 North 24th Street.
They found one person shot in the chest.
Several people were reportedly seen running away from the scene.
At this time police are not releasing any further information.
