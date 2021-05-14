One shot, two in custody following Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was shot, and two are in custody after an incident in downtown Terre Haute.

It happened around 12:30 Friday afternoon near 15th and Walnut Streets.

Police say two suspects are in custody. According to unconfirmed scanner traffic, both suspects fled the scene of the shooting.

Their names haven't been released at this time.

Bill Riley, the Communications Director with the Vigo County School Corporation, told us Davis Park Elementary School was on lock-out, but it has since been lifted.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.