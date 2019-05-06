Clear

Police investigate fatal crash in Vigo County

Police investigated a fatal crash in eastern Vigo County Monday morning.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 9:36 AM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 10:19 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 40 near Seelyville in eastern Vigo County.

It happened just before 9:00 a.m. Monday. Our crew at the scene said four vehicles were involved.

One person died. A medical helicopter was called to the scene. Medical personnel loaded a second patient into the helicopter. 

An accident reconstructionist has been called to the scene. Police expect the road to be closed off for a while as they investigate and clean up the area.

