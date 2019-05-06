Police investigate fatal crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 40 near Seelyville in eastern Vigo County.
It happened just before 9:00 a.m. Monday. Our crew at the scene said four vehicles were involved.
One person died. A medical helicopter was called to the scene. Medical personnel loaded a second patient into the helicopter.
An accident reconstructionist has been called to the scene. Police expect the road to be closed off for a while as they investigate and clean up the area.
