PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Parke County are investigating another business burglary.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office says on Monday, deputies responded to Mecca Auto Salvage.

Police said the door had been busted in.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or the Parke County Sheriff's Office at (765) 569-5413