Police investigate break-in at Terre Haute restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating after a break-in at a Terre Haute restaurant.

Delish Cafe employees arrived on Thursday morning to find their door shattered. Someone stole the register, along with the money inside.

The owner said they just recently bought the register. COVID-19 has already created a burden, and this makes the situation more difficult.

The owner says there are bad apples, but she's grateful for the people who have supported the business.

"It's hard on the girls that work here. It's hard on us. We have the bills to pay like everybody else and money's not coming in," Owner Senka Delich said.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or the Terre Haute Police Department.