Police investigate after they say strangulation and battery with a club led to a shooting

Police say Thomas Morson and his wife started to argue when Morson allegedly started to strangle her.

Posted: May 31, 2019 9:05 AM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating after they say strangulation and battery led to a shooting.

The incident happened on Thursday in the 2300 block Schultz Road in Terre Haute.

Police say Thomas Morson and his wife started to argue when Morson allegedly started to strangle her.

The wife's 16-year-old brother tried to help her but was reportedly battered by Morson with a club.

Another person, police have not identified, shot Morson.

Morson was treated at an area hospital and then taken to the Vigo County Jail facing charges of strangulation, battery with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery.

