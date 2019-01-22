Clear
Police investigate after possible pipe-bomb-like device found at Terre Haute motel

Police investigate after possible pipe-bomb-like device found at Terre Haute motel

A spokesperson from the Terre Haute Police Department said they are handling this situation with an overabundance of caution, and the public is not in any danger.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 3:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is on the scene after a suspicious device was found at a Terre Haute motel.

It is happening at Motel 6 on the city's south-side.

That is where police say an employee found an item yesterday, but they weren't sure what it was.

After looking at it again on Tuesday, hotel employees contacted police.

Police told News 10 the device appeared to be some sort of pipe-bomb-like device.

An Indiana State Police bomb tech is in route to the hotel to further investigate.

A spokesperson from the Terre Haute Police Department said they are handling this situation with an overabundance of caution, and the public is not in any danger.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

