Police investigate after dead body found in Terre Haute city hall basement, suicide suspected

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation is underway after a dead body was found in the basement of Terre Haute's city hall.

The person was found dead around 6:30 Friday morning.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a city employee found the body of a deceased coworker.

Based on the preliminary investigation, officials believe the death was a suicide. The official cause of death is pending further investigation and an autopsy.

Police have not released the person's name pending family notification.