Police investigate Wednesday night shooting

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway into a Wednesday night shooting.
It happened near South 3rd Street in West Terre Haute.
The West Terre Haute Police Department and Indiana State police are working this case.
ISP tells us they are working to find a suspect at this time.
We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.
