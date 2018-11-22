Police investigate Thanksgiving morning robbery

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are looking for two suspects in a Thanksgiving morning armed robbery.
It happened at around 4:30 a.m. at the Casey's General Store located
at 1211 Western Avenue in Clinton.
The suspects are two men wearing camo jackets and black ski masks.
Police say they were armed with rifles.
