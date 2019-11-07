One shot on Garfield Avenue in Terre Haute, investigation underway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A shooting investigation is underway in Terre Haute.
It happened around 1:00 on Thursday afternoon near 2400 Garfield Avenue.
Police told News 10 one person was shot. That person has non-life-threatening injuries.
We are working to learn more information. We will update this story as soon as more becomes available.
