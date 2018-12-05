Police in Vincennes search for armed robbery/car jacking suspect

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes need your help locating a man accused of an armed robbery and carjacking.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon just before 3:00 on Broadway Street.

Police say 38-year-old Ricky Brochin II is suspected in the incident.

He allegedly used a gun to steal the vehicle, and then left the area.

Police say Brochin may with a female named Tere Robinson.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Vincennes Police Department at 812-882-1630.