Police in Vincennes search for armed robbery/car jacking suspect

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes need your help locating a man accused of an armed robbery and carjacking.
It happened on Tuesday afternoon just before 3:00 on Broadway Street.
Police say 38-year-old Ricky Brochin II is suspected in the incident.
He allegedly used a gun to steal the vehicle, and then left the area.
Police say Brochin may with a female named Tere Robinson.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Vincennes Police Department at 812-882-1630.
