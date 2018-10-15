Clear

Police in Vincennes identify man accused of approaching children

Police in Vincennes say they've identified a man accused of approaching kids at Gregg Park.

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 12:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes say they've identified a man accused of approaching kids at Gregg Park.

Police say they are interviewing this person as the investigation continues.

They are looking into complaints of a man approaching children.

Two boys said the man tried getting them in his vehicle, adding the man even tried to grab them after they refused to go with him.

Police describe him as a white male with a white beard, possibly in his 50's.

He was driving a silver or tan SUV.

We will bring you more information as this story develops.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Rainy and cool with early frost. Sunshine coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Oct 10th Mrs. Endress 2nd grade

Image

Wildlife services help bear with jar stuck on its head

Image

Sheriff's deputies use Doritos to round up pig

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Harry and Meghan are Expecting!

Image

NAACP hosting meeting to help voters

Image

Migraine treatment aimed to stop pain before it starts

Image

Indiana hospitals fined for patient readmissions

Image

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

Image

Firefighters respond to Terre Haute house fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure