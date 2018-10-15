Police in Vincennes identify man accused of approaching children

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes say they've identified a man accused of approaching kids at Gregg Park.
Police say they are interviewing this person as the investigation continues.
They are looking into complaints of a man approaching children.
Two boys said the man tried getting them in his vehicle, adding the man even tried to grab them after they refused to go with him.
Police describe him as a white male with a white beard, possibly in his 50's.
He was driving a silver or tan SUV.
We will bring you more information as this story develops.
