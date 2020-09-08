Police in Vermillion County clock two motorcycles going 111 mph, 17-year-old facing charges

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A 17-year-old is facing charges after police in Vermillion County clocked him and another person going over 110 miles per hour on a motorcycle.

It happened on Tuesday when a Vermillion County deputy said he was driving south on State Road 63 when he clocked two motorcycles driving the opposite direction at 88 miles per hour. A rear radar on the police car clocked them at 111 miles per hour.

Police were able to stop one of the two motorcycles on Highway 36 near 63. The other driver kept going westbound.

Police said the driver they stopped was a 17-year-old from Clinton. He was taken into custody, and then released to his parents. His motorcycle was impounded.

He has a juvenile court date on charges of reckless driving, speeding, and no motorcycle endorsement on his driver's license.

Police are continuing to investigate the second motorcycle driver.