Police in Sullivan County search for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted in connection to motorcycle theft

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County are searching for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous, wanted in connection to a stolen motorcycle.

The theft happened on South 3rd Street in Farmersburg sometime between 1:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Monday. Police also learned the same person also tried to enter a Farmersburg home.

That same morning, CSX Railroad Police told Sullivan County dispatchers about a man riding a motorcycle down the tracks near Farmersburg.

Police found the man and the stolen motorcycle. After that, a short vehicle pursuit and then a foot chase happened.

Officers tried tasing the man, but he escaped.

Police say they are looking for 22-year-old Dalton Hood of West York, Illinois in connection to this investigation.

If you have any information on Hood's location, call the Farmersburg Town Marshal's Office at (812) 230-1996 or Sullivan County Dispatch at (812) 268-4308.