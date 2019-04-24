Police in Sullivan County release photo of suspect in theft investigation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County are asking for tips finding a suspect in a theft investigation.

The Farmersburg Marshal's Office says the man in the photo is the suspect of a theft that happened on Tuesday morning.

They say he also allegedly was driving aggressively on US 41, nearly causing a crash.

The suspect's vehicle is a 2009 Kia Optima, with an 'In God We Trust' Indiana license plate, with a small decal on the driver's side of the trunk, near the Kia logo.

If you have any information on who this man is, call police at 812-230-1996 or message them n Facebook.