Police in Sullivan County continue their search for answers in 1981 Farmersburg murder

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County said they are still searching for information into the murder of a Farmersburg woman back in the 1980s.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says 51-year-old Sarah 'Jeanette' Benson was killed on January 2, 1981, when she walked in on a home intruder.

Her husband, Emory, was at work in Terre Haute at the time.

One witness said they thought the suspect was driving a 'robin egg blue' Plymouth Valiant. Another said it may have been a shiny blue Chevrolet. A third witness said it was a 'very clean' sedan.

The cars in the photos are examples of what the suspect may have been driving at the time.

The suspect was described as possibly being a white male, tall and thin, possibly in his 20s, wearing a vest.

The murder suspect would possibly be in his 50s now.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says it has exhausted many leads but they have not found enough information to make an arrest.

If you have any information on Benson's murder, you are asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 812-268-4308

or Indiana State Police at 765-653-4114.