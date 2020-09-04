Police in Putnam County investigate after two adult dogs, and four puppies were found abandoned, flea covered, and hurt

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Putnam County are investigating after they said they found six dogs ditched in the middle of the road.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says they received a report about several dogs laying in the road. When a deputy arrived, they found two adult dogs and four puppies.

Police said the dogs had open injuries and fleas all over them, adding they were abandoned and left to fend for themselves.

A representative from the Humane Society was called and immediately started to provide care to the dogs. They were all taken to the shelter.

Now, police are investigating.

The sheriff's office says there are a few ways you can help. First, you can make a donation to the Putnam County Humane Society here. The second way you can help is by checking out the society's Amazon wishlist at this link, to see what they need. The last thing you can do, they say if live in the area and are wanting to adopt a pet, check them out first. Their phone number is (765) 653-1943.