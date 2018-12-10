Clear
Police in Parke County searching for person possibly involved in a theft

Police need your help finding a theft suspect in Parke County.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 3:35 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 3:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police need your help finding a theft suspect in Parke County.

Police say they are looking for the woman in the photo.

Officers think she might have information about a theft from a store in Montezuma.

If you know her or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

