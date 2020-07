PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Parke County are searching for a man they say is accused of child molestation.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Bradley Perry is wanted for an active child molesting warrant.

He is described as 5'8", 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say his last known location was Georgetown, Illinois.

If you have any information on Perry contact the police.