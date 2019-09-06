Police in Linton warn about door to door scam

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in a Greene County town are warning its residents about a possible scam.

The Linton Police Department says they received reports of a man going door to door earlier this week asking for donations on behalf of a non-profit.

He tells people it is an organization that provides safety-based literature and coloring books for kids at Linton-Stockton Elementary School.

Police say that person is not connected with the school corporation.

If you think you have been ripped off by this person, call the Linton Police Department at 812-847-4411.