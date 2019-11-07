Police in Lawrence County search for missing 70-year-old man

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Police in Illinois need your help searching for a missing 70-year-old man.

According to Silver Search, Illinois, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office requested the alert for Stanley Shoulders.

Shoulders has a condition that officials believe could place him in danger.

He is described as 6'1" weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen at his house on November 3, but officials think he left his home on November 4.

Shoulders drives a red GMC four-door pickup truck with Illinois license plat 21718T.

If you have seen him, call 911 or the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 618-945-3322.