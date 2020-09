KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County officials are warning residents to keep their items locked.

This is after several homes and vehicles were broken into.

Officers say this is happening in the northern part of the county. They say you should not leave valuable items in your car. They also said you should lock the doors to both your car and home.

If you have any information on the thefts call 812-882-7660. If you notice suspicious activity, you can also dial 9-1-1.