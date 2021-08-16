Police in Knox County search for a possibly armed man, they say is behind a series of vehicle thefts

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Knox County County are searching for a man they say is behind a series of stolen vehicles.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is looking for Michael Shelton.

Over the last few weeks, the sheriff's office said they've received reports of several stolen vehicles in the northern part of Knox County. They said the person behind the thefts was identified as Shelton.

The sheriff's office says Shelton could be armed, and you shouldn't try and approach him.

They also said residents in the county should remove any valuables from their vehicles.

If you see Shelton, call Knox County dispatchers at 812-882-1502 or the Knox County Sheriff's Office at 812-882-7660.