Police in Illinois set to kickoff Speed Awareness campaign

Police in Illinois are highlighting the consequences of speeding.
Wednesday is the start of the statewide Speed Awareness Day Campaign.
Police will be taking time to promote safety through education and enforcement.
Experts say 37 percent of speed-related crashes result in injuries.
The goal of the campaign is to help keep obeying speed limits 'top of mind.'
