Police in Greene County warn of a scammer claiming to be from the sheriff's office

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Greene County issued a warning to its residents after a new scam is making the rounds.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says it has received several reports of someone going by the name 'Lt. Wade' with the Greene County Sheriff's Office calling residents.

According to police, the scammer is telling people police have a warrant and they need to turn themselves in. The scammer has also reportedly been telling people they will need to go to the sheriff's office for a DNA sample.

Police say one of the numbers the scammer has used is 812-227-5245, but they have used other numbers. None of them are traceable.

If you received a call like this, the Greene County Sheriff's Office says to give them a call at 812-384-4411, option 1 to confirm any information.